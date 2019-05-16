Jones went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the Pirates.

Jones is emerging from a cold spell and has hit safely in five straight games. He's belted three homers during the streak and is tied for the team lead at nine along with Eduardo Escobar and Ketel Marte. In what was expected to be a rebuilding year in Arizona, the 33-year-old Jones has enabled the Diamondbacks to compete in the NL West and Wild Card races.