Jones went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Jones belted a two-run blast to left field in the fourth inning to bring the Diamondbacks within one, but they were unable to pull off the victory. The 33-year-old has proven to be a valuable pickup by Arizona this offseason, as he's slashing .272/.337/.503 with eight homers and 23 RBI through 39 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories