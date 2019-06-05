Jones (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jones exited Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with what was believed to be a right hamstring cramp; while the Diamondbacks still believe the issue is a minor one, the team wants to confirm the veteran outfielder isn't dealing with anything more serious before moving forward. Tim Locastro is starting in right field for Jones on Wednesday. With an off day coming Thursday, expect an update prior to Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays.

