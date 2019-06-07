Jones (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Toronto.

Jones remains out of the lineup after Thursday's scheduled off day while he continues to recover from right hamstring inflammation. The veteran outfielder isn't expected to go on the injured list after Wednesday's MRI revealed only minor inflammation, but he'll spend at least another game out of the lineup. Tim Locastro will start in right field and bat eighth in the series opener.

