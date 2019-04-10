Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Hits bench Wednesday

Jones is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.

Jones will get what appears to be a regular day off after starting the first 11 games of the season for the Diamondbacks, going 17-for-47 (.362) with four homers and six RBI in those contests. Arizona will go with an outfield consisting of David Peralta, Jarrod Dyson and Tim Locastro (from left to right) in this one.