Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Hits bench Wednesday
Jones is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
Jones will get what appears to be a regular day off after starting the first 11 games of the season for the Diamondbacks, going 17-for-47 (.362) with four homers and six RBI in those contests. Arizona will go with an outfield consisting of David Peralta, Jarrod Dyson and Tim Locastro (from left to right) in this one.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Belts fourth homer of 2019•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Rest day coming Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Cranks another homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Early productivity•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Goes deep in opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...