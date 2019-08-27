Jones provided a pinch-hit solo home run in his lone at-bat Monday in the Diamondbacks' 6-4 win over the Giants.

The veteran has provided three of his 15 home runs this season off the bench, and it's looking more likely that the majority of his action over the final few weeks will come as a pinch hitter late in games. Jones has started just twice in the Diamondbacks' last seven contests with Jarrod Dyson and rookie Josh Rojas emerging as manager Torey Lovullo's preferred corner-outfield options.