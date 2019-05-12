Jones hit a pinch-hit home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Braves.

Jones whacked his seventh homer of the season but just his second over the last 20 games. After signing with the Diamondbacks late in spring training, Jones was surprisingly effective early on despite limited spring at-bats. That hot start has given way to a slow drop in batting average. Jones is currently in a 20-game stretch in which he's batted just .203 (15-for-74).

