Jones went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss at Coors Field.

Jones had gone hitless over the last three games but made up for it with his 11th home run of the season, this time off starter Jeff Hoffman in the fifth inning. The 33-year-old is batting .273/.323/.498 with 34 RBI and 26 runs scored as he continues to make his mark as a key member of Arizona's lineup.

