Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Inks deal with Arizona
Jones has signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Diamondbacks, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal hasn't been made official just yet but should be announced by the team following a physical. Jones played the waiting game all offseason and into the spring, but it appears he's finally found a new home after multiple workouts in Arizona. He saw a significant drop in power a season ago with the Orioles, belting 15 home runs and driving in 63 runs in 145 games. Jones will be highly motivated to show that he still has something left in the tank in 2019.
