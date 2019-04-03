Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Leading off Wednesday
Jones is in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, starting in right field and leading off.
Manager Torey Lovullo had indicated that Jones could get a rest Wednesday for the final game of the road trip, but it seems Jones talked his way into the lineup. The 33-year-old is off to an excellent start to the season with 11 hits (including three homers) in his first 29 at-bats. This marks his third consecutive game leading off (all against opposing lefties).
