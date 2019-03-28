Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Leads off against lefty

Jones is leading off and starting in right field Thursday against the Dodgers.

With Steven Souza (knee) done for the year, we knew Jones would see an uptick in playing time and now it is clear he will lead off against southpaws in the early going. If he plays every day and leads off against lefties, he could accumulate enough counting stats to be relevant in most formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories