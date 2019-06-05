Jones was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with right hamstring tightness.

Jones appeared to suffer the injury running out a grounder during the third inning. He initially retook the field for the subsequent frame but was pulled in favor of Tim Locastro before a pitch was thrown. The veteran outfielder is day-to-day, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit Wednesday's series finale with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.