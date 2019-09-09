Jones will sit again Monday against the Mets.

Jones finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row and the sixth time in eight contests. He's seemingly lost his starting job, even though his .268/.318/.431 season slash line is perfectly decent. Each of the last eight games has come with a righty on the mound for the opposition, so it's possible Jones is still the preferred option against lefties. Jarrod Dyson starts in right field.

