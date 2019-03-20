Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Makes Cactus League debut
Jones played five innings in center field and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's game against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Jones made his Diamondbacks debut after playing several back-field contests with minor-leaguers since late last week. He batted leadoff Tuesday, but that was only to get him as many plate appearances as possible. After an off day Wednesday, Jones is expected to resume play Thursday.
