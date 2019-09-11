Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Makes start Tuesday
Jones started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.
Jones made his first start in four games and just his third over the last nine. Jarrod Dyson has been getting more playing time of late, particularly against right-handed starters, but his recent hitting woes left him out of the lineup against New York right-hander Zack Wheeler on Tuesday.
