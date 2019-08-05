Jones went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and a run Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 7-5 win over the Nationals.

Jones' four RBI marked a new season high and matched his entire output in the category from the last 23 games combined dating back to the beginning of July. The veteran outfielder will be back in the lineup as the No. 6 hitter Monday against the Phillies and should remain a fixture in the starting nine while the 56-56 Diamondbacks are alive in the wild-card hunt.