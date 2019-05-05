Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Not starting Sunday
Jones is not starting Sunday after leaving Saturday's game with lightheadedness.
The specifics of the issue are not yet clear, nor is Jones' expected return date. Blake Swihart gets the start in right field.
