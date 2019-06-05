Jones (hamstring) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

As expected, Jones will sit for Wednesday's series finale after exiting Tuesday's game with a hamstring injury. While the issue is considered minor, the Diamondbacks will play it safe and give the outfielder some additional time to rest and recover with an off day coming Thursday. In his place, Tim Locastro is starting in right field and hitting eighth.

