Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Out as expected
Jones (hamstring) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
As expected, Jones will sit for Wednesday's series finale after exiting Tuesday's game with a hamstring injury. While the issue is considered minor, the Diamondbacks will play it safe and give the outfielder some additional time to rest and recover with an off day coming Thursday. In his place, Tim Locastro is starting in right field and hitting eighth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Does not expect to play Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Provides game-tying homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Takes a seat•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Bangs out four hits in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...