Jones went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three runs in the Diamondbacks' 10-9 win over the Rockies on Friday.

It was a big day at the top of the order for the veteran outfielder, who cranked his sixth homer of the season and scored three of his team's 10 runs. He's off to a strong start with his new team, as Jones is now hitting .289/.358/.521 with 16 extra-base hits through 121 at-bats.