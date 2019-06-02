Jones went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Mets.

Jones launched a 433-foot blast to cap a four-run eighth inning for the Diamondbacks, which tied the game at five at the time. Jones is up to 12 homers with 37 RBI and 31 runs scored in 56 games this season. Recently, he's gone 7-for-18 over his last four games, raising his season average from .274 to .283 during that span.