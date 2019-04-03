Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Rest day coming Wednesday

Jones will not be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jones has started all six games thus far, hitting safely in all six, but will take a seat in the final game of the Diamondbacks' season-opening road trip. The outfielder, who signed late during spring training, is 11-for-29 with three home runs, two doubles and three RBI.