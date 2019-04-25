Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Sitting out Thursday
Jones (hand) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Jones' left hand injury isn't considered a major concern, but the Diamondbacks will err on the side of caution nonetheless and keep him on the bench for a second straight game. Blake Swihart will assume Jones' usual duties in right field in the series finale.
