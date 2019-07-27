Jones is not in Saturday's lineup against the Marlins.

He heads to the bench against right-hander Jordan Yamamoto. Jake Lamb gets the start at third base, while Ketel Marte shifts to center field and Eduardo Escobar shifts to second base. This is Jones' second day off in the last 10 games. He is hitting .361 with zero home runs in 36 at-bats over that stretch.

