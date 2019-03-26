Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Slated for primary duties in right
General manager Mike Hazen suggested Tuesday that Jones would draw the bulk of the starts in right field for the Diamondbacks to begin the season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
After signing a one-year deal with Arizona earlier this month, Jones appeared set for more of a part-time role in the outfield, but his playing-time outlook took a turn for the better Monday when Steven Souza suffered a left knee injury in a 6-3 exhibition loss to the White Sox. The Diamondbacks are still awaiting the results of Souza's MRI, but the expectation is that 29-year-old will open the season on the injured list, perhaps remaining there for an extended period. Souza's likely absence creates an opening in right for Jones, while also extending Ketel Marte some more job security in an everyday role in center field. Jarrod Dyson now projects as the Diamondbacks' fourth outfielder.
