Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Starts in right field

Jones played his second spring game Thursday and went 0-for-3 while batting third in the order against the Angels.

Jones made his spring debut Tuesday and was back in the lineup after an off-day Wednesday. He's played both center and right field thus far, and manager Torey Lovullo plans to get him into a game in left field before the end of spring training, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

More News
Our Latest Stories