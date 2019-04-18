Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Swats fifth homer

Jones went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

Jones launched his fifth homer in the fourth inning to start Arizona's comeback and later finished it with a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to force in the winning run. He's hit safely in 14 of 17 games with a .999 OPS.

More News
Our Latest Stories