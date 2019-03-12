Diamondbacks' Adam Jones: Will play entire outfield

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Jones will be "playing quite a bit," Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jones' addition give Arizona significant depth in the outfield, and Hazen sees him playing all three outfield positions. At this time, however, Jones is not viewed as the primary center fielder, a role that has been filled by Ketel Marte this spring. Marte is being moved from second base to center field and has capably handled the transition.