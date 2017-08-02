Rosales started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs.

After he was acquired from the Athletics prior to the trade deadline Monday, Rosales was immediately inserted into the lineup upon joining his new team a day later. Rosales could end up picking up a handful of starts before the week comes to a close, but once Ketel Marte (personal) is activated from the bereavement list, the 34-year-old is expected to transition into a utility role off the bench.