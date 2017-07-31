Diamondbacks' Adam Rosales: Dealt to Arizona
Rosales was traded to the Diamondbacks in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jeferson Mejia on Monday.
The veteran infielder hasn't been great at the plate this season, as his slash line sits at just .234/.273/.346 in 71 games for the Athletics. However, Rosales' positional versatility intrigued the Diamondbacks' front office after Chris Owings (finger) was ruled out for a while and Ketel Marte (personal) landed on the bereavement list. Rosales will likely move into a reserve role upon his arrival in Phoenix, making him a relatively unattractive fantasy asset despite a new hitter-friendly environment.
