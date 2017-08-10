Play

Rosales started at second base and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

It was Rosales' fourth start with the Diamondbacks since being acquired July 31, but only his first in the last four games. The recent return of Ketel Marte from the bereavement list looks like it will relegate Rosales to utility duties in the Arizona infield, a role that he's probably best suited for given his meager bat. Rosales' .233/.272/.341 slash line on the season is roughly in line with his career marks in all three columns.

