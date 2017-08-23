Diamondbacks' Adam Rosales: Hits first homer since joining Arizona
Rosales went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
This marks his first long ball in 10 appearances with Arizona since being acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline. As a relatively sparingly used utility guy, Rosales has precious little fantasy value outside of cavernous NL-only formats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Rosales: Goes hitless in Wednesday's start•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Rosales: Collects two RBI in team debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Adam Rosales: Dealt to Arizona•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Filling valuable utility role in second A's go-around•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Plates both of team's runs Monday•
-
Athletics' Adam Rosales: Smacks fourth homer Sunday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...