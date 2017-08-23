Play

Rosales went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

This marks his first long ball in 10 appearances with Arizona since being acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline. As a relatively sparingly used utility guy, Rosales has precious little fantasy value outside of cavernous NL-only formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast