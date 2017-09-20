Diamondbacks' Adam Rosales: Occupies small side of platoon with Lamb
Rosales went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Padres.
With Jake Lamb batting just .146 in 123 at-bats against left-handed pitching this season, manager Torey Lovullo has been benching the All-Star more often versus southpaws in the second half, with Rosales emerging as Lamb's most common platoon partner. Rosales wasn't able to do much against Padres lefty Travis Wood on Tuesday, but it's unlikely to dissuade Lovullo from continuing to use the veteran utility man at third base on the occasions Lamb is rested.
