The Diamondbacks have selected Del Castillo with the 67th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A catcher from the University of Miami, Del Castillo is a polished hitter who walked more than he struck out during his collegiate career. His power numbers were down in 2021, though, and he may not end up staying behind the plate. His hit tool will carry him, but a move from catcher will ding his fantasy value slightly, as will the lack of conversion of raw power to in-game power.