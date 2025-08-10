Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Swats first homer of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Rockies.
Del Castillo set the early tone with his first-inning homer. He finished with his second three-hit game of the season, and it was his first multi-hit effort since July 19 versus the Cardinals. He's slipped into a part-time role in August due to his struggles at the plate. He typically only plays against right-handed pitchers, but he has been in the lineup against just three of the last five righties Arizona has faced. Del Castillo is batting .255 with a .648 OPS, seven RBI, four runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 49 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Idle again Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Taking seat against righty•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Maintains presence against RHP•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Exiting lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Three hits after call-up•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Recalled from Reno•