Del Castillo went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Rockies.

Del Castillo set the early tone with his first-inning homer. He finished with his second three-hit game of the season, and it was his first multi-hit effort since July 19 versus the Cardinals. He's slipped into a part-time role in August due to his struggles at the plate. He typically only plays against right-handed pitchers, but he has been in the lineup against just three of the last five righties Arizona has faced. Del Castillo is batting .255 with a .648 OPS, seven RBI, four runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 49 plate appearances.