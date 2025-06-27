Almora signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Almora had previously been in Miami's organization, posting a .604 OPS with one home run and four steals over 44 games with Triple-A Jacksonville until he was released last Thursday. The veteran outfielder hasn't played in the majors since 2022, when he got into 64 contests with Cincinnati. Almora has had some big-league success in the past -- he swatted 12 homers with 32 RBI over 130 games with the Cubs in 2019 -- but will likely need to impress in Arizona's minor-league system to get another look at the highest level.