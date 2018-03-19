Diamondbacks' Albert Suarez: Competing for long-relief role
Suarez has given up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks across 9.2 innings in the Cactus League while striking out eight batters.
Suarez, has held his own this spring and in his bid for a long-relief role, and his status as a Rule 5 pick gives Arizona added incentive to keep him on the Opening Day roster since the team would have offer him back to the Giants otherwise. Should Suarez maintain his place on the Diamondbacks' active roster all season, he would likely be a leading candidate to pick up a spot start any time the need arises.
