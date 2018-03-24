Diamondbacks' Albert Suarez: Designated for assignment
Suarez was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Suarez was battling for an Opening Day bullpen gig with the Diamondbacks, but a lackluster showing in spring training (6.57 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 12.1 innings) saw him lose out to non-roster invitee Fernando Salas. The 28-year-old, who owns a 4.51 ERA across two major-league seasons (115.2 innings), will take a spin through waivers to determine where he might open the 2018 season.
