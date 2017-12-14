Suarez was selected by the Diamondbacks with the 14th pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

A 28-year-old righty, Suarez is a rare Rule 5 pick in that he has already logged 115.2 innings in the majors, working to a 4.51 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 88 strikeouts. He actually has a better career ERA as a starter (4.28) than as a reliever (4.77), but the Diamondbacks have no shortage of starters, so Suarez will attempt to make the team as a reliever. He will need to be kept on the active roster all year, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Giants.