Suarez was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Suarez, who was designated for assignment over the weekend, will stick in the Diamondbacks' system after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old owns a 4.51 ERA across two major-league seasons (115.2 innings) and will serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2018.

