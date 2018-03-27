Diamondbacks' Albert Suarez: Outrighted to Triple-A
Suarez was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Suarez, who was designated for assignment over the weekend, will stick in the Diamondbacks' system after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old owns a 4.51 ERA across two major-league seasons (115.2 innings) and will serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2018.
