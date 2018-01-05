Diamondbacks' Alberto Rosario: Agrees to terms with Arizona
Rosario signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Rosario played in 50 games for Triple-A Memphis in the Cardinals' system in 2017, but also appeared in 23 games for the big-league club during the past two seasons. The soon-to-be 31-year-old hasn't been able to find any success during his brief opportunities in the majors, but he will provide organizational depth for the Diamondbacks heading into 2018. Last season at Triple-A, he slashed .247/.291/.279 with 23 RBI and six extra-base hits.
