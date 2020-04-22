Thomas said he expanded his strike zone after being promoted to High-A Visalia, Pat Disabato of the Daily Southtown reports.

Thomas had a .312/.393/.479 slash line at Low-A Kane County before an August promotion to Visalia, where he hit .255/.327/.340 and raised his strikeout rate to 31.7 percent over 23 games. He rebounded in the playoffs, helping the Rawhide win the California League championship with a walk-off base hit in the deciding game. Thomas had hit well at every minor-league stop since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft, but the center fielder ran into his first taste of adversity at Visalia. "I expanded my zone and got a little too aggressive," he said. "In the playoffs, I stopped being so aggressive, and I'd end up getting a pitch I liked. The results were better." The soon-to-be 20-year-old Thomas is considered an advanced hitter for his age and covers a lot of ground in center field. He'll continue to work on managing the strike zone once the 2020 season kicks off.