Thomas went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored for Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Thomas, who turned 28 on Thursday, belted a towering home run in the fifth inning, the third of the season for Arizona prospect. Then, in the bottom half of the frame, he took a homer away from Nomar Mazara of El Paso with a leaping grab over the center field wall. Thomas has a .263/.329/.500 line with 11 extra-base hits, nine RBI and 12 runs scored through 18 games (85 plate appearances). This is second tour for the Aces after getting a 34-game exposure to Triple-A at the end of 2021. The center fielder should make it to the show later in 2022.