Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Mashing for Kane County
Thomas had a two-game stretch this week in which he went 9-for-10, including hitting for the cycle for Single-A Kane County.
The 19-year-old outfielder had five hits Tuesday, falling a home run short of the cycle, then accomplished the feat Wednesday when had four hits. Thomas, Arizona's second pick (63rd overall) in the 2018 draft, is mashing for the Cougars, leading them in average (.308), slugging (.498) and OPS (.888). Wednesday's homer was the eighth for Thomas, the Diamondbacks' second-ranked prospect, who represented the Cougars in the Home Run Derby as part of the Midwest League All-Star game festivities in June.
