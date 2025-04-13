Thomas is not in Arizona's starting lineup against Milwaukee on Sunday.
Thomas is coming off a two-hit outing against the Brewers on Saturday, but he'll begin Sunday's contest in the dugout while Jake McCarthy starts in center field and bats seventh. Thomas has started the season slashing .323/.371/.516 with five runs scored, two triples and eight RBI across 35 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Multiple hits in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Idle vs. southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Poaching starts from McCarthy•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Three hits in season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Draws start Friday•