Thomas went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 11-10 win over Atlanta.

Thomas delivered a two-run homer as part of Arizona's seven-run ninth inning, which aided the team in its improbable comeback victory. It was the second home run of the season for Thomas, who has been slumping the last two weeks. He entered the game batting .133 (4-for-30) with one RBI over the previous 14 games. The multi-hit effort was his second in the last 23 contests.