Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Reaches base four times
Thomas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks for rookie-level Missoula in its 9-6 win over Orem on Sunday.
The 18-year-old, a second-round selection in the 2018 first-year player draft, has been unchallenged through his first nine games in the Pioneer League. He's turned in multi-hit performances in six of those contests while posting a stellar 5:6 BB:K. Thomas is already making a case for an assignment to a full-season affiliate, but the Diamondbacks may prefer to wait until 2019 before sending him to the Midwest League.
