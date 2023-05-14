Thomas is out of the starting lineup against the Marlins on Sunday.
Thomas is not expected to see playing time against left-handers for the foreseeable future, and he's not in the lineup against southpaw Braxton Garrett on Sunday. Dominic Fletcher is getting the start in center field and hitting seventh against Garrett and Miami.
