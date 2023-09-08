Thomas went 1-for-4 with one steal in Friday's 1-0 win over the Cubs.

Thomas has now stolen bases in back-to-back games after also swiping a bag in Thursday's victory over the Cubs. He also posted the hardest hit ball of the game with a 109.3-mph single in the ninth inning. The 23-year-old has produced a .263 batting average with six homers and six stolen bases over 210 plate appearances since being recalled from Triple-A on June 19.