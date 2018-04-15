Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Absent from Sunday lineup
Avila is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Avila slugged his first homer of the season Saturday but will be relegated to the bench as the Diamondbacks' catching carousel churns on. Jeff Mathis draws catching duties, batting eighth.
