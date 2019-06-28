Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Activated from injured list
Avila (calf) was activated from the injured list Friday.
Avila was sidelined since mid-May with a calf strain, but he was able to run the bases Thursday without issue, which cleared the road for him to return to action a day later. Avila will take the roster spot of Caleb Joseph, and work in rotation behind the plate in some fashion with Carson Kelly.
